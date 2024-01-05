'Stressed' Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to 'step up' in 2024

Meghan Markle reportedly wants husband Prince Harry to do a lot more in 2024 after a tumultuous 2023

Meghan Markle is reportedly getting anxious as the new year begins after a very challenging past year. The Duchess of Sussex is pushing Prince Harry to take the lead as their deals fall through.

When Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix. But none of their endeavours turned into long-term deals that would keep the couple at the heart of Hollywood.

Now, a source claims the Suits star wants Prince Harry to do more: "So far it's been her doing the lion's share of the networking, and she's stressed - largely because so many deals have fallen apart. This year is make or break for them, and Meghan's told Harry to step up.”

Recently, royal commentator Tom Bower told Closer magazine that the duchess is doing all she can to secure a brand deal

He said: "Meghan has made huge efforts. She does look amazingly good at the moment - and is clearly working hard at it."

"I think she’s looking desperately for an endorsement with something like Dior and that’s been a disappointment because she hasn’t landed one contract," he added.