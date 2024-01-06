Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘not waiting for something to happen'

 
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not waiting for a miracle to happen as the duo is busy in shaping their “own narrative.”

Rumours suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are eyeing a mega Hollywood project to make a comeback after suffering financial losses in 2023.

Speaking on the matter, an entertainment expert Mark Boardman told The Express that the California-based Royal couple is “not waiting for something to happen.”

"Regarding the potential Hollywood comeback for Harry and Meghan in 2024, with multimillion-dollar deals in place for multiple book deals, ownership of publication rights to a novel, besides running the Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes are actively shaping their narrative and are certainly not waiting for something to happen,” he said.

"I know from years working in the media that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will indeed certainly be inundated with various offers to attend events and support good causes,” the expert added.

“This is in addition to being receipt an array of collaborations to speaking engagements that all would equate to a full-time role."

