Emma Stone offers major update on 'Cruella' 2

Emma Stone talks about her iconic role in Disney's Cruella at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Emma Stone brings in good news for the fans of Cruella.



During her recent conversation with Variety, the 35-year-old actress dished out details about the sequel of Disney’s hit movie.

Emma gave fresh hope to her fans by confirming that the filming of the much-awaited movie will soon begin.

“Hopefully sooner rather than later,” she said.

Later, the American actress marked her presence on the red carpet of the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

During this appearance, the outlet asked her for an update on the production of Cruella 2.

In response to this, the ex-girlfriend of Andrew Garfield spilled the beans and revealed that the film’s production had already kicked off.

“It’s a blast. She’s a blast. So yeah, we’ll see. It’s a work in progress,” she commented about the iconic villain.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after Emma accepted the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the film festival for her new dark comedy, Poor Things.

While accepting this award, The Amazing Spiderman actress touched on the worst advice that was ever given to her.

"When I first moved to LA, I went to one of those general meetings that they sometimes send you to, and an executive told me that for male actors, it's a marathon, not a sprint," Emma began.

She went on to explain, “In his eyes, for women, it was a sprint, not a marathon. And that was 20 years ago.”

However, she regarded this unwarranted opinion as “ total garbage,” and hailed the actresses of Hollywood who proved that they can not be defined by anyone’s 'sexist' remarks.

Emma observed, “I realize that advice is total garbage,” because "the majority of the women that I look up to in this industry, many of whom are in this room, have proven that as time goes on, life and work only get more interesting and more fulfilling,” after which she resigned from the monologue .

