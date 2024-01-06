King Charles reportedly gets more criticism since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle started attacking Royals

Meghan and Harry’s public attacks have put King Charles in weaker position

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have put King Charles in a weaker position with their constant attacks on the Royal family since 2020.

According to royal expert and reporter, Kinsey Schofield, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "villainised" the Royal Family with their public complaints and rants.

To add to it, the California-based Royal couple did not break their silence when their alleged pal, Omid Scobie, bashed the Royal family in his latest release, Endgame.

In a conversation with GB News, the expert noted how Charles’ recent tours have garnered so much negative attention, claiming that Harry and Meghan are responsible for it.

She said, "I think that Harry and Meghan villainised the Royal Family. So you might be a little more apt to grab a poster board and go protest these people, because you're seeing on the news, you're seeing on television and you're reading in magazines that these people are racist in some way, according to Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview.”

"I do feel like it's a roller coaster. Sometimes more people are going to turn up to protest you, sometimes people are going to have a a bad attitude about you,” the expert added.

Before concluding, she commented, "Would they be gentler today? I think so."