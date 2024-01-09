Royal expert said the military take an oath of allegiance to the Monarchy, but Prince Harry keeps attacking them

Royal expert reacts as Prince Harry left out of Sandhurst's military book

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s major critic and royal expert Angela Levin has voiced her opinion after the Duke of Sussex was left out of Royal Military Academy Sandhurst's new significant book.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the royal author tweeted, “Harry left out of Sandhurst's new significant book. The military take an oath of allegiance to the Monarchy, but Harry keeps attacking them.”

She further said, “Plus in his memoir Spare he wrote the Army taught him to see the enemy as less than human, which goes against military behaviour.”

Commenting on it, one fan said, “Excellent news…. And appropriate.”

Prince Harry completed his training course at Sandhurst in Camberley, Surrey, in 2005 and left as an Officer Cadet in 2006.

Speaking to The Sun over the development, former British Army Commander Richard Kemp said: "I completely understand why he has not been included. I probably would have included him on balance.

“But it is not a disappointment to not see him in there,” Richard Kemp said.

The former commander said, "I don’t think he (Harry) did anything particularly notable during his service but he was certainly a significant person to go to Sandhurst. I suspect the recent disharmony between him and the Royal Family has led them to decide against having him in.”

He continued, "One thing he said in his book (Spare) was the Army taught him to see the enemy as less than human — which is not what we were taught. That has overshadowed a lot of the great things that he has done."