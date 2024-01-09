 
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Hollywood sees Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as a 'joke'?

'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to last night Golden Globes awards'

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seemingly humiliated by Golden Globes host Jo Koy with a savage joke.

Commenting over this humiliation, a Twitter handle allegedly run by an army veteran, reposted video where Koy says: “ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing."

Also Read: King Charles receives exciting news from Australia amid abdication calls

The army veteran said, “You guys thought they were going to be at the Golden Globes? Hollywood sees them as a joke. No one takes them seriously because they know they’re lazy.”

Meghan and Harry did not attend the 2024 Golden Globes as the Hollywood A-listers turned up in force Sunday on the red carpet.

Earlier, royal expert Angela Levin claimed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were not invited to last night's Golden Globes awards.

Read More: Prince Andrew will never escape the tentacles of a ‘grubby saga' now

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, royal expert Angela Levin tweeted: “Harry and Meghan were not invited to last night Golden Globes awards.”


