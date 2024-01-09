 
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
King Charles receives exciting news from Australia amid abdication calls

King Charles and Queen Camilla will also visit Australia in October 2024

Britain’s King Charles has received an exciting news from Australia as head of state amid growing calls for his abdication after Denmark’s Queen Margrethe stepped down for his son.

According to a report by Daily Express UK, Australia has scrapped plans to hold a referendum to replace King Charles as head of state and become a republic.

Prince William said Kate Middleton will do 'good job' in 'filling his mother's shoes'

The Australian Minister Matt Thistlewaite confirmed that the government has abandoned plans for referendum which was rumoured to be happening next year.

The minister said, "At the moment, our priority is cost of living, and that's the appropriate thing for the government to be concentrating on."

Thistlewaite, according to The Times, said he would not say when there would be a fresh timetable on a vote to replace the King. He said: "I'm not going to put a timetable on it.”

Prince Harry misses vital 'military list' as Prince William gets noticed

Earlier, in an interview Thistlethwaite had said: "The current method of selecting our head of state is undemocratic, it doesn’t represent modern Australian values, and that’s something we want to begin a discussion with Australians on in the longer term."

