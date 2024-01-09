‘Mean Girls' actors Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and more ‘want' reboot

Mean Girls fame Daniel Franzese says the original ‘Mean Girls’ cast is looking forward to a reboot

file footage

Mean Girls fame Daniel Franzese says the original cast, which included Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, are all in for Mean Girls 2.

At the premiere of the new Mean Girls musical movie, Franzese shared his excitement about a possible comeback of the original Mean Girls cast.

When asked if they’re ready to come back to the franchise, the Bully star told People: “We all want it. You got to tell the boss lady [Tina Fey] over there. I'm sure [she's] heard it a million times, but she's the gatekeeper, so we're all waiting,”

Dishing on the cast’s dynamic with each other currently, he said, “We all talk when we can. It's very difficult. We were all really busy, but I love them also.”

Franzese recently had the opportunity to return to his Mean Girls character Damian for a series of Walmart ads. Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, also reunited for the ads.

“Oh my God it was so much fun to be with everybody,” Franzese said of filming the Walmart ads. “I was wondering, am I even going to feel what it feels like to be Damian again? Then once I put it all on, I was like ‘Oh wow, this is something that's in me still.’”

“I would love to do more,” he gushed.