King Charles still has a ‘father-son bond’ with estranged Prince Harry despite years-long rift

King Charles sees late Princess Diana’s good qualities in Prince Harry

Even though King Charles and Princess Diana never had a fairy tale marriage, the monarch admits he sees some of her good qualities in their son, Prince Harry.



As Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the King move closer to reconciliation, as per reports, it is claimed that Charles feels Harry has adopted Diana’s good traits.

Speaking with Closer Weekly, a source noted that Charles and Diana “didn’t see eye to eye on most things” especially about raising Harry and Prince William.

However, Charles is said to be making up for his mistakes as he tries to rebuild relationship with Prince Harry.

“Charles doesn’t feel pressure when talking to Harry, unlike William, who is itching to be king,” the tipster said.

They added, “They’ve had their differences, but still have that father-son bond. That’s how they mended things.”

Another source told the publication that “Harry wants to start the new year off right and focus on making amends.”

The insider also revealed that the monarch also has the same plans as he son, claiming, “And lucky for him, Charles wants that, too.”