Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce is feeling romantic pressure?

Travis Kelce is reportedly feeling anxious to make an impression on his lady love Taylor Swift this Valentine's Day

Love-struck Travis Kelce is seemingly feeling the weight of Cupid’s arrow.

As the global day for lovebirds is around the corner, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend admitted that he was feeling the pressure of Valentine’s Day.

During the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, Travis shared with his fans that the idea of getting the perfect present for his lady-love Taylor Swift was giving him butterflies.

In doing so, the NFL player professed that he was not the only one to feel such hefty pressure, as his troubles were shared by Jason Kelce, who is Travis's brother.

Then, Travis revealed the place that he might visit to buy the Lover hitmaker her Valentine’s Day gift.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after reports emerged on the internet that Taylor and Travis are expected to announce their wedding date in 2024.

Earlier in the week, Sally Morgan spoke to Closer magazine and claimed, "I think she'll marry Travis this year.”

“They're so in love, they have a healthy relationship and there's endless trust both ways,” she concluded.