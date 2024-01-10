 
menu
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce is feeling romantic pressure?

Travis Kelce is reportedly feeling anxious to make an impression on his lady love Taylor Swift this Valentine's Day

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Photo: Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce meets Valentine’s pressure
Photo: Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce meets Valentine’s pressure

Love-struck Travis Kelce is seemingly feeling the weight of Cupid’s arrow.

As the global day for lovebirds is around the corner, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend admitted that he was feeling the pressure of Valentine’s Day.

During the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, Travis shared with his fans that the idea of getting the perfect present for his lady-love Taylor Swift was giving him butterflies.

In doing so, the NFL player professed that he was not the only one to feel such hefty pressure, as his troubles were shared by Jason Kelce, who is Travis's brother. 

Then, Travis revealed the place that he might visit to buy the Lover hitmaker her Valentine’s Day gift.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after reports emerged on the internet that Taylor and Travis are expected to announce their wedding date in 2024.

Earlier in the week, Sally Morgan spoke to Closer magazine and claimed, "I think she'll marry Travis this year.”

“They're so in love, they have a healthy relationship and there's endless trust both ways,” she concluded.

Prince Harry's given the world whiplash with his fall from grace video
Prince Harry's given the world whiplash with his fall from grace
Meghan Markle could make millions with ‘Suits' spin off video
Meghan Markle could make millions with ‘Suits' spin off
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for choosing to live like Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for choosing to live like Royals
'Mr. Robot' director Sam Esmail gushes over Julia Roberts: 'America's sweetheart'
'Mr. Robot' director Sam Esmail gushes over Julia Roberts: 'America's sweetheart'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Hollywood dream to turn into ‘a nightmare'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Hollywood dream to turn into ‘a nightmare'
Jon Hamm dishes details about his memory loss
Jon Hamm dishes details about his memory loss
Meghan Markle will be ‘livid' over Queen Camilla's new podcast: Expert
Meghan Markle will be ‘livid' over Queen Camilla's new podcast: Expert
Selena Gomez announces social media break after Golden Globes drama
Selena Gomez announces social media break after Golden Globes drama
George Clooney still head over heels for wife Amal: ‘She is a force of nature'
George Clooney still head over heels for wife Amal: ‘She is a force of nature'
Prince Andrew breaks cover for first time amid growing rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew breaks cover for first time amid growing rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive stark warning related to Adelaide Cottage
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive stark warning related to Adelaide Cottage
Selena Gomez shares Golden Globes chat & viral accusations about Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez shares Golden Globes chat & viral accusations about Kylie Jenner