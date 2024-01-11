Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers' as Hollywood hates 'failures'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are termed as failures in Hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are branded one of the biggest failures in Hollywood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were subject to mockery during this year’s Golden Globe after comedian Jo Lay poked fun at the couple.

Earlier in 2023, the Hollywood Reporter also branded Harry and Meghan the ‘biggest losers.’

Commenting upon the couple, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Daily Express US: "Jo Koy was not a success as a host of the Golden Globes but a feature of his speech was to mock the Sussexes, who had recently been described in the Hollywood Reporter as 'losers'."

Mr Fitzwilliams continued: "It isn’t clear what future projects they plan. Archewell’s accounts were very disappointing. They lost Spotify. Meghan’s WME Agency has produced nothing.

"So, they look like losers and Hollywood doesn’t like failures."