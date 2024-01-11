Courteney Cox reportedly seeking a role in Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show'

Courteney Cox pesters Jennifer Aniston for 'show' role

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have been best friends for years. But, the latter requests her Friends co-star to get her position on Apple TV+ The Morning Show.



It comes after the 59-year-old series Shinning Vale was cancelled. "Courteney has a lot of ideas about the kind of role she could play," insiders told In Touch.

"She'll even take a small guest role." It's not that she needs the money. By the end of Friends' 10-year run, the cast was raking in $1 million per episode."

The source continued, "Courteney just loves to work and be busy doing something," noting, "Acting is her passion."

Further, the hit Apple show is set to go on floors in March. But the report added it was not a done deal.

In the meantime, Jennifer and Courteney's lost friend Matthew Perry had a major blow to both of the actresses. However, the former seemingly was most affected by his shocking death.

"Have you ever sat with yourself and thought about the concept of life?" she shared. "Time goes by FAST. You don't get that back."