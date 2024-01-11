 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Prince Andrew’s renewed scandal taking a toll on King Charles?

King Charles is reportedly under a lot of stress because of renewed scandal of his younger brother, Prince Andrew, following release of Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Even though the Duke of York has denied the allegations of his involvement with Epstein, the monarch is said to have taken the matter “seriously.”

Speaking on the matter, Grant Harrold told GB News, “I think that the stress will certainly have an impact,” adding, “The thing about the King is, he’s very professional.”

ALSO READ: Prince Andrew breaks cover for first time amid growing rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge

“We have seen this in recent years,” he added. “Losing his parents, he gets on with the job, everything that’s taken place with his brother, obviously they’re just allegations, but the King will still take it seriously.”

Harrold mentioned that Andrew withdrew from public life following the controversy surrounding his association with Epstein and is unlikely to make a comeback in the near future.

“I don’t think there’s a sign in returning to do anything”, he said. “I think with families, there’s always sometimes with families there can be things that happen and families normally get together and support each other to get through it.”

“It’s really difficult though, because it’s just not going away.”

