 
menu
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew breaks cover for first time amid growing rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is said to be "angry and humiliated" amid rumours King Charles has decided that he should be forced out of Royal Lodge

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Prince Andrew breaks cover for first time amid growing rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew breaks cover for first time amid growing rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge

Duke of York Prince Andrew has been spotted for the first time driving his Range Rover on the Windsor Estate amid rumours of rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge after the Jeffrey Epstein documents were released.

According to a report by Daily Express UK, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father was pictured leaving his home, Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate for the first time after fresh allegations.

Also Read: Prince William, Kate Middleton receive stark warning related to Adelaide Cottage

The publication further claims that Prince Andrew looked upset during his appearance.

Earlier, the royal insiders claimed Prince Andrew was preferring to "lock himself away" following the release of the documents, which saw him named repeatedly.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been rejected by La La Land?

There are also reports that Andrew is said to be "angry and humiliated" amid rumours King Charles has decided that the Duke of York should be forced out of Royal Lodge after fresh allegations, and Prince William and Kate Middleton support the monarch.

Prince William, Kate Middleton receive stark warning related to Adelaide Cottage
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive stark warning related to Adelaide Cottage
Selena Gomez shares Golden Globes chat & viral accusations about Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez shares Golden Globes chat & viral accusations about Kylie Jenner
Adam Canto's death sparks 'heartbreak' and 'sickness'
Adam Canto's death sparks 'heartbreak' and 'sickness'
Kate Middleton's role as future queen predicted amid calls for King Charles abdication
Kate Middleton's role as future queen predicted amid calls for King Charles abdication
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after Jo Koy humiliation at Golden Globes: 'deep trouble'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after Jo Koy humiliation at Golden Globes: 'deep trouble'
4th baby? Kate Middleton likely to surprise fans by end of 2024 video
4th baby? Kate Middleton likely to surprise fans by end of 2024
Ben Affleck's hidden distress with Jennifer Lopez laid bare? video
Ben Affleck's hidden distress with Jennifer Lopez laid bare?
Prince William interrupts Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday with sad message video
Prince William interrupts Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday with sad message
Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian is jealous of Bianca Censori?
Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian is jealous of Bianca Censori?
Tom Cruise shares 'exciting news'
Tom Cruise shares 'exciting news'
Willem Dafoe expresses gratitude over a new career achievement
Willem Dafoe expresses gratitude over a new career achievement
Selena Gomez breaks silence over Golden Globes feud with Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez breaks silence over Golden Globes feud with Kylie Jenner