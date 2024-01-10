Prince Andrew is said to be "angry and humiliated" amid rumours King Charles has decided that he should be forced out of Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew breaks cover for first time amid growing rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge

Duke of York Prince Andrew has been spotted for the first time driving his Range Rover on the Windsor Estate amid rumours of rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge after the Jeffrey Epstein documents were released.



According to a report by Daily Express UK, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father was pictured leaving his home, Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate for the first time after fresh allegations.

Also Read: Prince William, Kate Middleton receive stark warning related to Adelaide Cottage

The publication further claims that Prince Andrew looked upset during his appearance.

Earlier, the royal insiders claimed Prince Andrew was preferring to "lock himself away" following the release of the documents, which saw him named repeatedly.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been rejected by La La Land?

There are also reports that Andrew is said to be "angry and humiliated" amid rumours King Charles has decided that the Duke of York should be forced out of Royal Lodge after fresh allegations, and Prince William and Kate Middleton support the monarch.