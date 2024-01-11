 
menu
Thursday, January 11, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Robert Downey Jr. reflects on leaving Marvel's ‘cocoon' and doing ‘Oppenheimer'

Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man in Marvel movies from 2008 to 2019

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 11, 2024

file footage

Robert Downey Jr. is reflecting on his long and iconic journey with Marvel, which came to an end with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

On Thursday, the Iron Man star opened up about doing his best work at Marvel. But, Robert thinks his work didn’t truly get the recognition it deserved.

"I felt so exposed after being in the cocoon of Marvel where I think I did some of the best work I will ever do, but it went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre," he told Rob Lowe on his Literally! podcast.

When Robert’s Marvel career came to an end and his 2022 film Dolittle “just didn’t work,” he became “teachable.”

The 58-year-old says he "did myself a favor, because the rug was pulled so definitively out from underneath me and all the things that I was leaning on as opposed to what my understanding of confidence and security was, boy did they evaporate. And it rendered me teachable."

He reflected on how Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan reached out to him after Dolittle: "And the crazy thing is they say when the student is ready, the [Christopher] Nolan will come. I mean, the teacher will come. And that's what happened."

Expert reveals what 2024 has in store for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Expert reveals what 2024 has in store for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's ‘legend of aviation' status ‘devalues' concept of ‘legend'
Prince Harry's ‘legend of aviation' status ‘devalues' concept of ‘legend'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry US neighbours don't care about their status
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry US neighbours don't care about their status
Prince Andrew's renewed scandal taking a toll on King Charles?
Prince Andrew's renewed scandal taking a toll on King Charles?
Real reason Meghan Markle ditched acting after ‘Suits' and went to UK
Real reason Meghan Markle ditched acting after ‘Suits' and went to UK
Dua Lipa drops a major confession
Dua Lipa drops a major confession
Bad Bunny trying to ‘reignite' romance with Kendall Jenner?
Bad Bunny trying to ‘reignite' romance with Kendall Jenner?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘new act' to avoid financial collapse
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘new act' to avoid financial collapse
Prince Harry met ‘soft-hearted' John Travolta to get into Aviation Hall of Fame
Prince Harry met ‘soft-hearted' John Travolta to get into Aviation Hall of Fame
Kim Kardashian ‘welcomes' Bianca Censori's ‘healthy influence' on Kanye West
Kim Kardashian ‘welcomes' Bianca Censori's ‘healthy influence' on Kanye West
Kylie Jenner introduced beau Timothee Chalamet to her kids on Christmas video
Kylie Jenner introduced beau Timothee Chalamet to her kids on Christmas
Selena Gomez becomes a target of trolling amid social media break
Selena Gomez becomes a target of trolling amid social media break