Friday, January 12, 2024
Prince Andrew compared to Prince Harry for ‘driving everyone else' spare

Prince Andrew has just come under fire for being a spare like Prince Harry who is good at ‘driving everyone else spare’

Prince Andrew has just come under fire for being just like Prince Harry, a Spare with a knack of making everyone else ‘spare’.

These allegations have been shared by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece she said, “However the King deals with Prince Andrew, he'll always be Prince Andrew: entitled, arrogant, entirely lacking in self-knowledge.”

“In fact, not unlike Prince Harry” because they are “two spares with a talent for driving everyone else even more spare.”

“And it shows, every time he opens his mouth in public” she added.

Whether that be his Newsnight interview, or Christmas Day at Sandringham.

In light of all this she even went as far as to say, “I'm afraid there's no choice: Andrew needs to be out of sight and out of mind.”

“I suggest a lengthy sojourn on a Caribbean island, but given the circumstances that might not be ideal. Perhaps, rather than Frogmore, he could live quietly at Sandringham, hosting dinner parties for the hunting/shooting/fishing set. Just keep him away from the front gates.”

