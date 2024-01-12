 
Friday, January 12, 2024
Melanie Walker

Riley Keough shares her true feelings for writing Lisa Marie Presley's memoir

The memoir of Lisa Marie Presley will be published in collaboration with her daughter Riley Keough in October

Melanie Walker

Friday, January 12, 2024

Riley Keough shares her true feelings for writing Lisa Marie Presley's memoir

Riley Keough has expressed her true feelings over writing the memoir of her mother Lisa Marie Presley as the autobiography is set to release in October.

Taking to Instagram, the The Earthquake Bird actress shared a throwback photo with her late mother and said, “I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her. Her autobiography will be out in October.

Earlier, the publisher also shared Riley’s statement on its website.

She says: “Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’ daughter. I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one.

“I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

The publisher also confirmed the memoir of Lisa Marie Presley will be published in collaboration with her daughter, actress and singer Riley Keough.

