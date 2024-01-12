Before Lisa Marie Presley died in 2023, she asked daughter Riley Keough to help her finish her long-gestating memoir

Lisa Marie Presley's memoir will be released in October

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, will posthumously release her memoir in late 2024, the publisher has confirmed.



Lisa’s memoir has been completed by her daughter, Riley Keough, upon her request.

The publisher said in a statement that the memoir of Lisa Marie Presley will be published in collaboration with her daughter, actress and singer Riley Keough.

Also Read: Michael Jackson biopic gets exciting update

The memoir has yet to be titled and will be out on 15th October 2024.

Before she died in 2023, Presley asked Keough to help her finish her long-gestating memoir.

“Like most of us do with asks from our parents, Riley pushed off the project, feeling that there would be a right time for them to sit down together and finish it,” the publisher said.

The publisher continued: “After listening to the countless hours of tape her mother had recorded for the book, Riley knew that it was time for Lisa Marie’s voice to be heard. She listened as Lisa Marie told story after story about the unconditional love she felt from her father, about being upstairs at Graceland, just the two of them, a sanctuary from the chaos of her life.

Read More: Dua Lipa sparks romance rumors with Callum Turner

“About growing up with the clicking cameras perpetually at the door. About her own wild love stories, and her marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. About motherhood and the shattering loss of her son, Riley’s brother Benjamin Keough, to suicide.”