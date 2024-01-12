Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce getting engaged soon?

 
Friday, January 12, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be planning to take their relationship to the next level.

A source recently revealed to Page Six that the two are planning to get engaged this summer.

According to them, Travis didn’t pop the question during winter holidays because he did not want it to seem like "rushed insanity," and won’t propose on Valentine’s Day for the same reason.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan. They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July,” the tipster added.

The Lover hitmaker’s first public appearance with the tight end was in September 2023 when she attended his game at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Most recently, Taylor revealed in her Time magazine Person of the Year interview that she started dating Travis much earlier than that.

It all started when the footballer, during his podcast New Heights, talked about giving the singer his phone number at an Eras Tour concert.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Taylor told the publication.

