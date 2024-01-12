King Charles shares first public statement amid fresh rift with Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge

King Charles first statement comes amid rumours Prince Andrew is reportedly set for a battle with the monarch over Royal Lodge

Britain’s King Charles has shared his first public statement amid rumours of growing feud with Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge after fresh allegations against the Duke of York.



The palace shared King Charles statement on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, as Princess Anne arrived in Sri Lanka.

King Charles message reads: "I would like to extend my very best wishes to Your Excellency and the people of Sri Lanka as we celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of bilateral relations between our two countries, as marked by the visit of my dear sister, The Princess Royal."

The palace further said after arriving in the country, the Princess Royal delivered the message from the King to the President and First Lady of Sri Lanka.

The insider claimed, “The wheels finally seem to be in motion to remove Andrew from the property which William and Kate welcome and support wholeheartedly.”