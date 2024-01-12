Prince Harry will be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation hall of fame

Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry set to be honored as ‘Living Legend of Aviation'

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has voiced his views over reports Prince Harry is set to be honored as the ‘Living Legend of Aviation.’



Commenting on Omid Scobie’s tweet, the outspoken journalist simply dropped dozens of rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

Earlier, Scobie turned to X, formerly Twitter and said, “Prince Harry is to be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation hall of fame, joining other aviators who have made "significant contributions in the aerospace industry", including Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong.

“A ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills, CA on January 19.”

A statement on the event’s website says, “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, spent the first 10 years of his adulthood serving in the British Army, during which he undertook two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot.”