 
menu
Friday, January 12, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry set to be honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation'

Prince Harry will be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation hall of fame

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, January 12, 2024

Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry set to be honored as ‘Living Legend of Aviation
Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry set to be honored as ‘Living Legend of Aviation'

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has voiced his views over reports Prince Harry is set to be honored as the ‘Living Legend of Aviation.’

Commenting on Omid Scobie’s tweet, the outspoken journalist simply dropped dozens of rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

Also Read: Kate Middleton to surpass Princess Diana?

Earlier, Scobie turned to X, formerly Twitter and said, “Prince Harry is to be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation hall of fame, joining other aviators who have made "significant contributions in the aerospace industry", including Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong.

“A ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills, CA on January 19.”

Read More: King Charles urged to Kate Middleton as monarchy would be ‘tad wobbly' without her

A statement on the event’s website says, “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, spent the first 10 years of his adulthood serving in the British Army, during which he undertook two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot.” 

Michael Jackson's biopic announces final release date
Michael Jackson's biopic announces final release date
Mike Tindall finally 'apologised' to Prince William: Here's why video
Mike Tindall finally 'apologised' to Prince William: Here's why
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's relationship 'will last': Insider
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's relationship 'will last': Insider
Riley Keough shares her true feelings for writing Lisa Marie Presley's memoir
Riley Keough shares her true feelings for writing Lisa Marie Presley's memoir
Emma Stone throws weight behind 'Poor Things' controversial scenes
Emma Stone throws weight behind 'Poor Things' controversial scenes
Lisa Marie Presley's memoir will be released in October
Lisa Marie Presley's memoir will be released in October
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce getting engaged soon?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce getting engaged soon?
Michael Jackson biopic gets exciting update
Michael Jackson biopic gets exciting update
Dua Lipa sparks romance rumors with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa sparks romance rumors with Callum Turner
George Carlin's daughter fires salvo at AI comedy special
George Carlin's daughter fires salvo at AI comedy special
Prince Andrew compared to Prince Harry for ‘driving everyone else' spare
Prince Andrew compared to Prince Harry for ‘driving everyone else' spare
Kristen Stewart looks back at 'Twilight': 'I can see now'
Kristen Stewart looks back at 'Twilight': 'I can see now'