Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

King Charles tried to inform Prince Harry about Queen Elizabeth's death

King Charles reportedly tried get in touch with Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth’s death but couldn’t reach him

King Charles tried to get in touch with his estranged son, Prince Harry, to inform him about Queen Elizabeth’s death but could not reach him.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had claimed that he found out about his grandmother’s demise from BBC’s website when he was by chance in the UK for the WellChild Awards.

He penned, “When the plane started to descend, I saw my mobile phone light up. It was a message from Meg: 'call me as soon as you read this.’”

“I checked the BBC webpage,” Harry added. “My grandmother had died. My father was the King. I put on a black tie, and stepped off the plane into heavy drizzle.”

However, it has now been revealed in a new book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, by Robert Hardman, that the claims made by Harry were false.

As per Daily Mail, the author wrote, “The Duke of Sussex was still in the air and out of contact. In his memoir, Spare, he suggests that no one had told him and that he was reduced to learning the news from the BBC website as the plane was landing. Not exactly.”

“A member of the Palace staff says that the King had been urgently trying to make contact with his younger son. ‘There were repeated attempts to get through to him but no calls were going through because Harry was airborne,’ says the official.”

