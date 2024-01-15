 
menu
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Andrew's the ‘gift that keeps on giving' for those wanting King Charles' throne

Prince Andrew has just been bashed for being one of King Charles' biggest thorns

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, January 15, 2024

Prince Andrews the ‘gift that keeps on giving for those wanting King Charles throne
Prince Andrew's the ‘gift that keeps on giving' for those wanting King Charles' throne

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece, she called out Prince Andrew's actions and called him a gift that keeps on giving to King Charles.

The piece came shortly after Jeffrey Epstein's files came to light and named several Hollywood A-listers, as 'visitors' of his abode.

The piece itself began with Ms Elser saying, "The truth is that Prince Andrew is the gift that keeps on giving for those who want to get rid of the Monarchy."

Read More: Queen Margrethe kept her abdication plan secret from Prince Frederik?

She also added, "It doesn't matter how impeccably the rest of the Royals behave," either, or "how tirelessly they devote their time to good causes".

Not even "how adorable the young'uns are," because with "Andrew in the fold, their efforts will always be undermined."

She also added some bits of advice for King Charles and added, "if King Charles is to uphold his mother's legacy, he cannot afford to let his brother's past jeopardise the future of the Crown. He must distance himself and the institution from the object of these appalling allegations."

Queen Elizabeth's name ‘dredged up' in new Lilibet name row
Queen Elizabeth's name ‘dredged up' in new Lilibet name row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘laid-back' parenting style explained
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘laid-back' parenting style explained
Prince Harry BRUTALLY snubbed by King Charles, Prince William after queen's death
Prince Harry BRUTALLY snubbed by King Charles, Prince William after queen's death
Mark Ronson voices support for Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black'
Mark Ronson voices support for Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black'
America Ferrera honors Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez in powerful awards speech video
America Ferrera honors Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez in powerful awards speech
Mariah Carey hilariously takes on ‘Of Course' trend on social media: Watch
Mariah Carey hilariously takes on ‘Of Course' trend on social media: Watch
Royal expert believes Prince Harry's 'lie' about Queen's blessing over Lilibet name will scare him forever
Royal expert believes Prince Harry's 'lie' about Queen's blessing over Lilibet name will scare him forever
Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney fighting over Matthew Perry?
Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney fighting over Matthew Perry?
Ryan Gosling's reaction to 'I'm Just Ken' winning goes viral video
Ryan Gosling's reaction to 'I'm Just Ken' winning goes viral
King Charles gets sweet advice related to Prince William's future role amid calls for abdication video
King Charles gets sweet advice related to Prince William's future role amid calls for abdication
King Frederik gets emotional during his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe
King Frederik gets emotional during his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe
King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?
King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?