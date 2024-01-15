Prince Andrew has just been bashed for being one of King Charles' biggest thorns

Prince Andrew's the ‘gift that keeps on giving' for those wanting King Charles' throne

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece, she called out Prince Andrew's actions and called him a gift that keeps on giving to King Charles.

The piece came shortly after Jeffrey Epstein's files came to light and named several Hollywood A-listers, as 'visitors' of his abode.

The piece itself began with Ms Elser saying, "The truth is that Prince Andrew is the gift that keeps on giving for those who want to get rid of the Monarchy."

She also added, "It doesn't matter how impeccably the rest of the Royals behave," either, or "how tirelessly they devote their time to good causes".

Not even "how adorable the young'uns are," because with "Andrew in the fold, their efforts will always be undermined."

She also added some bits of advice for King Charles and added, "if King Charles is to uphold his mother's legacy, he cannot afford to let his brother's past jeopardise the future of the Crown. He must distance himself and the institution from the object of these appalling allegations."