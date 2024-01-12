 
Friday, January 12, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Queen Margrethe kept her abdication plan secret from Prince Frederik?

Denmark's Queen Margrethe will abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, January 12, 2024

Queen Margrethe kept her abdication plan secret from Prince Frederik?
Queen Margrethe kept her abdication plan secret from Prince Frederik?

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, Europe's longest-serving monarch, has announced that would abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.

Now, a local Danish newspaper has claimed that Queen Margrethe told her sons Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim that she was abdicating just three days before she shared the news with the world.

Also Read: King Charles shares first public statement amid fresh rift with Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge

The newspaper made this claim quoting the Danish Royal House’s head of communications.

The Queen had made the surprise announcement during her traditional New Year's Eve speech broadcast on Danish television, citing her age and health issues.

"In two weeks time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years," she said.

The Queen continued, “On 14th January, 2024 –- 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father -– I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik."

Read More: Prince Andrew compared to Prince Harry for ‘driving everyone else' spare

Commenting on the fresh claims, royal commentator Brittany, who goes by Royal News Network on X, formerly Twitter said, “Wow, an interesting report for sure! It seems likely that Queen Margrethe has been considering and planning her abdication for a while, but seemingly kept it secret from even her son.” 

