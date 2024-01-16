Suki Waterhouse announced pregnancy with Robert Pattinson in November 2023

Suki Waterhouse shares pregnancy struggles at Primetime Emmy Awards

Suki Waterhouse recently flaunted her baby bump at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2023.

The 32 year-old actress-singer graced the 75th annual event by wearing a backless red gown, with her growing belly on full display.

Suki showed up at the awards for her Prime Video miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six which was nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Suki opened up about how difficult it is to cater to her pregnant body.

"This dress was actually difficult to put together. They really had to take it apart and re-design it to make it fit, 'cause a lot of the fittings was just me holding [my bump] and just being like, 'Oh, this is nice,' but it didn't seem like it was gonna happen,” she told the outlet.

Read More: Primetime Emmy Awards 2023: Complete winners list

However, the Good Looking hitmaker continued that she still had “a really good time” but after the Emmys, she plans on "lying flat."

Last October, a source told ET that Suki is expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson, “She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience. Suki and Rob are adorable together."



She later confirmed the news herself in November 2023 while performing a concert in Mexico.

Later, the couple got engaged in December 2023 as an insider told the outlet: “They’re incredibly happy and excited for their future together as a couple and family."