Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker continue ‘teenage antics' after becoming parents

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love of PDA at red carpets is still there after welcoming Rocky Thirteen Barker

Having a baby together hasn't “tamed” Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's penchant for a little PDA.

At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Kourtney and her baby daddy Travis made their big comeback to red carpets after welcoming son Rocky Thirteen three months ago.

Body language expert Jess Ponce III analyzed the couple’s PDA at the red carpet, and concluded that the couple’s “teenage antics” haven't been "tamed."

He said: "Stepping onto the Emmy red carpet, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker owned the spotlight with their signature style. Their connection was undeniable, wrapped up in each other as always."

He continued: "Known for their PDA [public displays of affection], they lived up to expectations. With a gaze into each other's eyes (we assume Travis was looking under those dark sunglasses!), they shared a passionate kiss—definitely not just a peck on the cheek."

The expert added that despite their display of love, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still managed to strike "camera-ready poses, pointing their toes and giving the paparazzi their best shots".

He concluded by noting: "And don't think for a second that their new baby has tamed their teenage antics. Nope, they're still all about the show and loving every moment of it!"