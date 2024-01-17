'Gravity' actor George Clooney weighs in on his experience as an actor and a director in the film industry

Photo: George Clooney dishes details about career change

George Clooney reportedly prefers creating and directing new films instead of starring in them.

Lately, The Up in the Air actor sat down for an interview with Sky News. During this conversation, he discussed his experience of creating the movie The Boys in the Boat.

Speaking of his endeavours in Hollywood, Clooney disclosed to the publication that directing a movie was quite different from playing a role in one.

The 62-year-old star remarked, “It’s more fun, you have a lot more control. I get to boss them around and I don’t have to learn how to row.”

“It’s fun to come in in the morning and it’s fun to write a screenplay and then have somebody build a set that you wrote, it really is,” he joked.

The American actor and filmmaker went on to explain, “As you get older, you need to have other things to do,” adding, “You can’t just do one thing. I’m lucky because I’m 62 and I get to do the stuff I love, and a lot of people don’t get that.”

In conclusion, Clooney stated, “I’m well aware of it, and I celebrate it because, you know, if I’m not having fun, I think people would be really pissed off. If they look at my life, you go, ‘If you’re not enjoying that, then, you know, then who knows.’”