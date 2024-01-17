 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery amid hospitalization gets rare update

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery amid hospitalization gets rare update

Prince William made it to Kate Middleton’s side, shortly after news of her rushing into abdominal surgery made headlines.

This news has been brought to light by the Daily Mail, as part of a report. 

As part of this recent update, the surgery in question is a ‘planned’ procedure and has come around the same time as King Charles’ hospitalization for a health scare, all of which occurred within 90 minutes of each other.

Read More: King Charles to undergo procedure for enlarged prostate

The Princess of Wales is currently in London Clinic Marylebone and is expected to remain in the hospital for about 10-14 days.

As of now, the issue has been noted as ‘non-cancerous’ and the future Queen is expected to recuperate mainly at home after her initial hospitalization is over.

For those unversed with the news, it was revealed just a few minutes ago that "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the statement continued. "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.”

