King Charles to undergo procedure for enlarged prostate, postpones royal engagements

King Charles to undergo procedure for enlarged prostrate, postpones royal engagements

In a surprising announcement from Buckingham Palace, it has been revealed that King Charles is set to undergo medical treatment for an enlarged prostate next week.

Although the condition is reportedly benign, public engagements for the King will be postponed as he takes time to recover following the procedure.

Sharing the news, the palace claimed that King Charles wanted to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men to prioritize their health.

In their official statement, the palace said, as per Sky News Australia, "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

They added, "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

"The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace has announced that Kate Middleton is admitted in hospital after undergoing a “planned abdominal surgery.”

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has halted all engagements till Easter as she focuses on her health, the official statement shared on her and Prince William’s Instagram account read.