Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry made Queen Elizabeth chuck expensive china 'at the wall' in a rage

Experts have just recalled the shocking nature of claims about Queen Elizabeth in her final days of life

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Prince Harry made Queen Elizabeth chuck expensive china ‘at the wall in a rage
Prince Harry made Queen Elizabeth chuck expensive china ‘at the wall' in a rage

The recent revelations about Queen Elizabeth’s final days and her reaction to Prince Harry’s Lilibet name drop have just been referenced by experts.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in a new piece for News.com.au.

The piece touched on Queen Elizabeth’s alleged reaction to Prince Harry’s name drop after Lilibet’s birth.

It reads, “I know, I know. We’ve been here before, oh so many times, some new morsel about something that Harry and Meghan did, said, wrote, emailed, ate, mimed, or spelled out via morse code doing the front page rounds.”

“How many times has some new titbit or claim that casts the couple in a shabby new light come out to be swiftly followed by the UK’s commentariat getting on their high horses and going for a good long gallop?”

“But we’re in new waters today, waters where the late Queen was so upset by the Sussexes that she was ‘pushed over the edge’ and new waters where a woman famed for her reserve and for being an enigmatic, emotional black hole was left ‘infuriated’ and “as angry as [her staff had] ever seen her’. Woah nelly.”

At the end of the day, “This is all a bit like finding out that Mother Teresa was once so peeved that she bollocked a whole class of novitiates using a series of choice four-letter words or that the Dalai Lama occasionally chucks china at the wall in a rage.”

