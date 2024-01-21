Taylor Swift all set to drop new album amid Travis Kelce romance?

A great number of Taylor Swift's fans believe that she is about to release new music around Easter

Taylor Swift fans speculate that she is about to drop something big around Easter festivities.

As per the latest findings of Glamour, Swifties spotted that a number of Taylor’s close pals had recently changed their Instagram profile snaps and they have a striking similarity.

On Saturday, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce changed his profile picture to a monochromatic one. In addition to this, many of the 35-year-old songstress’s friends were spotted showing off black and white social media profiles.

These included famous faces of Taylor Lautner, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Keleigh Teller, and Jack Antonoff.

Reportedly, this practice has fueled new rumours among Swifties that there is a secret meaning hidden behind these pictures.

A great number of netizens were quick to believe that the Enchanted singer is about to unveil Reputation (Taylor's Version).

On site X, one user penned, “And I'm fadin', thinkin' ‘Do something, babe, say something’ (say something) “

“This is the most logical explanation tbh lol you’re probably right,” a second wrote.

A third convicted, “Ok, nobody can tell me otherwise. This IS happening.”

However, some netizens shut down these rumours and claimed that there was no such connection between these pictures.

“Leave Blake out of this, I don’t remember a time where hers wasn’t this," a fan addressed.

Another added, “taylor (lautner)s has been like rhat since forever.”



