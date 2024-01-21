 
menu
Sunday, January 21, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Taylor Swift all set to drop new album amid Travis Kelce romance?

A great number of Taylor Swift's fans believe that she is about to release new music around Easter

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Photo: Taylor Swift all set to drop new album amid Travis Kelce romance?
Photo: Taylor Swift all set to drop new album amid Travis Kelce romance?

Taylor Swift fans speculate that she is about to drop something big around Easter festivities.

As per the latest findings of Glamour, Swifties spotted that a number of Taylor’s close pals had recently changed their Instagram profile snaps and they have a striking similarity.

On Saturday, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce changed his profile picture to a monochromatic one. In addition to this, many of the 35-year-old songstress’s friends were spotted showing off black and white social media profiles.

These included famous faces of Taylor Lautner, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Keleigh Teller, and Jack Antonoff.

Reportedly, this practice has fueled new rumours among Swifties that there is a secret meaning hidden behind these pictures.

A great number of netizens were quick to believe that the Enchanted singer is about to unveil Reputation (Taylor's Version).

On site X, one user penned, “And I'm fadin', thinkin' ‘Do something, babe, say something’ (say something) “

“This is the most logical explanation tbh lol you’re probably right,” a second wrote.

A third convicted, “Ok, nobody can tell me otherwise. This IS happening.”

However, some netizens shut down these rumours and claimed that there was no such connection between these pictures.

“Leave Blake out of this, I don’t remember a time where hers wasn’t this," a fan addressed.

Another added, “taylor (lautner)s has been like rhat since forever.”

Taylor Swift all set to drop new album amid Travis Kelce romance?


Meghan Markle wants Sarah Ferguson's help in reconnecting with Royal family
Meghan Markle wants Sarah Ferguson's help in reconnecting with Royal family
Prince Harry urged to ‘play his part in Royal family' amid Charles, Kate health issues video
Prince Harry urged to ‘play his part in Royal family' amid Charles, Kate health issues
Zayn Malik meets tragedy amid rare public appearance
Zayn Malik meets tragedy amid rare public appearance
Bradley Cooper mom gives green light to his new ladylove Gigi Hadid video
Bradley Cooper mom gives green light to his new ladylove Gigi Hadid
Prince Harry having ‘more fun' in LA than ‘people realize'
Prince Harry having ‘more fun' in LA than ‘people realize'
Drake calls out media for 'discouraging the youth' video
Drake calls out media for 'discouraging the youth'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to see ‘silver lining' in reaching out to royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to see ‘silver lining' in reaching out to royals
Brooklyn Beckham drops interesting detail about his penchant for cooking
Brooklyn Beckham drops interesting detail about his penchant for cooking
Jodie Foster talks about 'Barbie' & it's impact on the world
Jodie Foster talks about 'Barbie' & it's impact on the world
Kate Middleton health scare is ‘a salient reminder of just how valuable she is'
Kate Middleton health scare is ‘a salient reminder of just how valuable she is'
Josh Hutcherson on rejection from 'Home Alone'
Josh Hutcherson on rejection from 'Home Alone'
Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa breaks silence on co star's exit after one season
Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa breaks silence on co star's exit after one season