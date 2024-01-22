Kristen Stewart makes a bold style statement as she attended the premiere of her upcoming flick on Saturday

Photo:‘Stylish’ Kristen Stewart turns heads amid new movie premiere

Kristen Stewart looked ravishing as she marked her presence at the premier of her new movie Love Lie Bleeding.

On Saturday, the Love Me actress attended the Sundance Film Festival, which was held in Park City, Utah.

During this event, The Twilight Saga alum also appeared for the premiere of her upcoming project Love Lies Bleeding, which is slated to be released for the audience on 8th March 2024.

There, the 33-year-old acting sensation made a bold style statement as she donned a plain white sleeveless top and red jogger pants with striped details. She also flaunted a pair white and black Adidas sneakers. Additionally, she went for a messy up-do and minimalistic silver jewellery.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after the American actress was honoured with the Visionary Award at the same event.

While accepting this accolade, the ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson disclosed that she felt “lucky to receive the honour" at such a young age.

Speaking of the festival, the Spencer alum mentioned, “It’s really nice. People that make movies that finally find their way [to Sundance], they’re like, psychotic.”

“You have to be kind of crazy to go, ‘I’m telling you; this is a good idea.’ Against all odds, like, ‘This is probably not going to end up good for anyone, but we have to try,’” she continued.

Before concluding her acceptance speech, Kristen stated, “So, when I was younger and worked with all of these incredible directors, they instilled this in me. I was so lucky. I was just a little tiny kid. And now, I’m like, ‘Don’t make a movie unless you have to.’”