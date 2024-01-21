 
Sunday, January 21, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on Lilibet name row?

Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their daughter Lilibet’s name

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would remain silent on their daughter Princess Lilibet's name row after a royal expert claimed that late Queen Elizabeth was "angry" that they used her personal nickname for their young daughter.

A new book titled Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman claims the Queen did not give her support to the decision and she was allegedly furious with Harry and Meghan after they claimed to have received her blessing for Lilibet’s name.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued 'toxic' warning over 'poisonous path'

Talking to Daily Express UK, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said he believes that Meghan and Harry will not break their silence over the name row.

The royal expert told the publication: "They are highly unlikely to comment on any of this. However, as with the fiasco over Omid Scobie’s attack on the monarchy in his ill-fated book, Endgame, their silence will speak for itself as Hardman’s revelations have shown them to be both calculating and deeply selfish."

Read More: Kate Middleton set to 'work from bed' as she recovers from surgery

Richard Fitzwilliams made these claims after Harry and Meghan received backlash for their decision to remain silent over Lilibet’s name row.

