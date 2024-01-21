Kate Middleton is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days after surgery

Kate Middleton set to ‘work from bed’ as she recovers from surgery

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is currently recovering from abdominal surgery at a private hospital in London.



As the royal recovers from surgery, the sources have claimed that the future queen is set to 'work from bed.'

Also Read: Kate Middleton finally speaks to her children as she recovers from surgery

According to a report by The Times, from hospital Kate Middleton will move to Adelaide Cottage where she will continue her recovery.

The Princess of Wales has cancelled all scheduled engagements until the end of March and will resume official duties after Easter.

The publication quoted sources claiming that Kate's commitment to her royal duties will see her get back into work as soon as she can.

The insiders told The Times that as soon as Kate Middleton is discharged from hospital she will 'work from bed'.

The royal sources said the Princess of Wales "unwavering commitment to duty" would see her get back into her ongoing campaigns "as soon as possible".

Read More: Royal expert increases concerns about Kate Middleton health: 'situation is so serious'

The palace has confirmed in the statement that Kate Middleton is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.