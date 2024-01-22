 
Monday, January 22, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Jennifer Aniston desperate to walk down the aisle?

Jennifer Aniston reportedly wants to tie the knot again following two divorces

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, January 22, 2024

Jennifer Aniston desperate to walk down the aisle?
Jennifer Aniston desperate to walk down the aisle?

Jennifer Aniston is hoping her lock would change this year and she would find herself a suitable partner, an insider close to the Hollywood star has revealed.

According to Life & Style, the Friends alum is desperate to tie the knot again for the third time but has failed so far in finding herself a compatible partner.

“Jen would like to tie the knot,” the insider told the publication but added that she would never “lower her standards.”

They revealed that Aniston is fine with going “out of her comfort zone — a blue-collar-type guy with a career and a dad bod is not out of the question.”

ALSO READ: Inside Jennifer Aniston's ‘sad' dating life after two divorces

“Neither is someone who’s up to 10 years younger," the source added, saying, “Jen’s really hoping her dating luck changes in 2024.”

This comes after another source revealed, “Jen’s had six years of being single and says it’s been pure hell,” adding, “She says she wouldn’t wish what she’s gone through on her worst enemy.”

Sharing a story of one of her “worst dates” she’s been on, the insider revealed, “It was with a very handsome studio executive who brought an envelope to their dinner date.”

“After a few minutes of small talk, he pulled out a screenplay for a slasher-horror-film-meets-rom-com he was working on. Not only did he write it, but he also wanted to be in it, opposite Jen as the star. She was flabbergasted,” they added.

