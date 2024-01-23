Kate Middleton is expected to continue her royal work from bed while recovering from surgery

Kate Middleton gets stark warning as she recovers from abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been issued stark warning as she is planning to work from bed after the abdominal surgery.



A medial expert has warned the future queen that she “must not rush back” to rejoin royal duties and take a proper rest.

In an article for the Daily Mail, Dr Max Pemberton, a psychiatrist with the NHS says, “The Palace has said she’ll be taking time off official duties until Easter and on this, I think she’s incredibly sensible.

"We don’t know what’s wrong or why she needed the operation, but Kate has always struck me as quite down-to-earth, level-headed and stoical, so I’m sure she wouldn’t have heeded medical advice and taken that much time off unless really necessary.

“Abdominal surgery is serious. Of course, there’s always someone who will tell you how they had a hysterectomy in their lunch break, or their appendix removed while on the school run. But in reality we should all be taking a leaf out of Kate’s book and convalescing properly.”

He further said: “We need to allow ourselves time to get both physically and mentally back up to speed. So many of us are guilty of rushing back to work too quickly.”

Dr Max Pemberton prayed for speedy recovery of Kate Middleton, but also urged she does not return to duties until she is good and ready.

