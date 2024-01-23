Jason Momoa unveiled his newest docuseries, 'On the Roam', which features his life without a home

Photo: Jason Momoa's friends fear for his health amid nomadic lifestyle

Jason Momoa’s friends are reportedly concerned about his well-being.

As fans will know, the Game of Thrones actor recently announced his newest docuseries, On the Roam.

Speaking of his nomadic living conditions, the acting sensation told Entertainment Tonight, "Bro, I don't even have a home right now," adding, "I live on the road. So, I'm down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it."

In addition to this, the 44-year-old was reportedly got struck with a major career setback when his new flick, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, had one of the worst opening weekends ever for a DCEU film and garnered only $28 million at the box office, as per the report of Daily Mail.

Recently, new reports have emerged on the internet that detail Momoa’s friend’s concerns over the health and safety of the Hollywood hunk.

An insider disclosed to the National Enquirer, "Those who know and care for Jason are concerned.”

Moreover, the actor’s divorce from his wife Lisa Bonet has also left a huge impression on the personality of Jason Momoa, as per the findings of RadarOnline.com.

A close friend of the actor disclosed to the outlet, "Jason loved Lisa so much despite their obvious differences and her loss hit him like a ton of bricks."

"It's now a year later and he still hasn't settled down but is rootlessly wandering!" he concluded.