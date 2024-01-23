 
menu
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's PR team left with 'heads in their hands' after ‘embarrassing' move

Prince Harry’s appearance at the “Living Legends of Aviation” ceremony has been deemed 'embarrassing' by royal experts

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Prince Harry’s appearance at the “Living Legends of Aviation” ceremony has been deemed embarrassing by royal experts
Prince Harry’s appearance at the “Living Legends of Aviation” ceremony has been deemed 'embarrassing' by royal experts

Prince Harry’s appearance at the “Living Legends of Aviation” ceremony wasn’t seen as a success by many royal experts.

The Duke of Sussex attended the ceremony to be inducted into the hall of fame. Acting legend John Travolta handed him the award. Harry received the honor for his service in aviation as a British Army veteran and pilot.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Charlotte Griffiths noted that the event was attended by very few A-list stars. She said Meghan Markle had "dodged a bullet" by not attending.

Charlotte said Harry's PR team must be holding their "heads in their hands" after his speech and photos with German Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe.

She added: "Harry has got his amazing Hollywood PR team around him, I just don't know what happened in the build-up to this but they appeared to realise that it might not be the best event in the whole world because of the way he went about his appearance."

"It was quite low-key, but he did manage to get snapped with this guy and it's a bit sad really," Charlotte said of the two princes’ photo.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser also weighed in on the photo, calling it "hugely embarrassing".

"It is a nearly painfully exquisite image: Two titled men who, with differing degrees of enthusiasm, have used their royal connections to cash in to keep themselves in velvet dinner jackets," she remarked. 

Taylor Swift's stalker charged after repeated multiple harassment complaints
Taylor Swift's stalker charged after repeated multiple harassment complaints
Prince Harry needs Meghan Markle's ‘blessings' to speak to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry needs Meghan Markle's ‘blessings' to speak to Kate Middleton
King Charles never wanted to push Queen Elizabeth out: Royal author video
King Charles never wanted to push Queen Elizabeth out: Royal author
‘Suspicious' Kylie Jenner wants Timothee Chalamet to cut ties with all his exes
‘Suspicious' Kylie Jenner wants Timothee Chalamet to cut ties with all his exes
Jennifer Aniston ‘saddened' by abuse claims surrounding Matthew Perry
Jennifer Aniston ‘saddened' by abuse claims surrounding Matthew Perry
Kim Kardashian reignites backlash over Balenciaga partnership: ‘She likes to be in drama'
Kim Kardashian reignites backlash over Balenciaga partnership: ‘She likes to be in drama'
Princess Aiko planning to join humanitarian agency: report
Princess Aiko planning to join humanitarian agency: report
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori shows her love for his new titanium teeth
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori shows her love for his new titanium teeth
Kate Middleton gets stark warning as she recovers from abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton gets stark warning as she recovers from abdominal surgery
Selena Gomez reflects on changes in her body throughout career
Selena Gomez reflects on changes in her body throughout career
Prince William keeping his personal promise related to Kate Middleton as she recovers from surgery
Prince William keeping his personal promise related to Kate Middleton as she recovers from surgery
Taylor Swift's stalker continues to lurk outside her NYC apartment
Taylor Swift's stalker continues to lurk outside her NYC apartment