Prince Harry's PR team left with 'heads in their hands' after ‘embarrassing' move

Prince Harry’s appearance at the “Living Legends of Aviation” ceremony wasn’t seen as a success by many royal experts.

The Duke of Sussex attended the ceremony to be inducted into the hall of fame. Acting legend John Travolta handed him the award. Harry received the honor for his service in aviation as a British Army veteran and pilot.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Charlotte Griffiths noted that the event was attended by very few A-list stars. She said Meghan Markle had "dodged a bullet" by not attending.

Charlotte said Harry's PR team must be holding their "heads in their hands" after his speech and photos with German Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe.

She added: "Harry has got his amazing Hollywood PR team around him, I just don't know what happened in the build-up to this but they appeared to realise that it might not be the best event in the whole world because of the way he went about his appearance."

"It was quite low-key, but he did manage to get snapped with this guy and it's a bit sad really," Charlotte said of the two princes’ photo.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser also weighed in on the photo, calling it "hugely embarrassing".

"It is a nearly painfully exquisite image: Two titled men who, with differing degrees of enthusiasm, have used their royal connections to cash in to keep themselves in velvet dinner jackets," she remarked.