Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Sarah Ferguson’s close friend has just broken her silence for the first time ever since her cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson's pal breaks silence for first time since cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson’s close pal has finally broken her silence for the first time since her skin cancer diagnosis.

According to a report by The Mirror, Ferguson’s close friend began by saying, “Sarah is a trooper.”

“Typically, it was the first thing she did, thinking of others while she was recuperating herself.”

“She wants to be a driving force,” the pal also went on to note as well.

Not to mention, “Sarah realises she has a big role to play on top of her public platform and she will put it to good use.”

Read More: Princess Beatrice, Eugenie prove their mother Sarah Fergusons words true

For those unversed, this is the Duchess’ second time battling cancer, she previously defeated breast cancer, and was recently diagnosed with the most malignant forms of skin cancer imaginable.

At the time when the news made headlines, she even released a statement and said, “The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.”

“She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

