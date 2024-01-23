Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis within a year

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie prove their mother Sarah Ferguson's words true

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have proved that they are the real ‘wholehearted cheerleaders, devoted champions and soulmates’ of their mother Sarah Ferguson, proving the words of their mother true.



A friend of Sarah has disclosed that Beatrice and Eugenie have been "rallying around" their mother, Sarah Ferguson after she was diagnosed with “the worst” form of skin cancer.

The Page Six, citing a friend of Sarah, reported Prince Andrew’s former wife is back home with her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, by her side after recuperating at the famous Mayrlife spa in Austria.

The GB News also quoted Sarah’s pal as saying that her "family is rallying around," especially her two daughters.

Back in November last year, Sarah Ferguson had told People magazine that her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie "are my wholehearted cheerleaders, my devoted champions and my soulmates, and they have been as supportive as can be, as they always are."

On Monday, Sarah took to Instagram and said that she has been taking some time to herself as she has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis within a year.