Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out for ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ premiere in Jamaica amid royal health scares

Meghan Markle shows Prince Harry ‘relationship’ is going strong: ‘Power Couple’

Meghan Markle sent a telling message to the Royal family as she stepped out with her husband, Prince Harry, for the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scare.



According to a body language expert, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, showed that her relationship with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is “going strong.”

Analyzing her body language, Judi James told The Express, "Meghan’s Hollywood red carpet pose looked especially telling here."

The expert noted, "She speaks the kind of body language now that other US celebrity couples speak when it comes to spelling out their relationship for the cameras.”

"It’s a ritual technique and her ritual involved posing beside Harry but turning her face and a rather demure smile to the cameras. She also placed her right hand on Harry’s torso with the fingers pointing upward,” she added.

"This flattened hand gesture with the smile to cameras will be usually used to signal ‘he’s mine’, suggesting she wants to show the power couple aspect of their relationship is very strong."