 
menu
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Meghan Markle shows Prince Harry ‘relationship' is going strong: ‘Power Couple'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out for ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ premiere in Jamaica amid royal health scares

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Meghan Markle shows Prince Harry ‘relationship’ is going strong: ‘Power Couple’
Meghan Markle shows Prince Harry ‘relationship’ is going strong: ‘Power Couple’

Meghan Markle sent a telling message to the Royal family as she stepped out with her husband, Prince Harry, for the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scare.

According to a body language expert, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, showed that her relationship with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is “going strong.”

Analyzing her body language, Judi James told The Express, "Meghan’s Hollywood red carpet pose looked especially telling here."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry needs Meghan Markle's ‘blessings' to speak to Kate Middleton

The expert noted, "She speaks the kind of body language now that other US celebrity couples speak when it comes to spelling out their relationship for the cameras.”

"It’s a ritual technique and her ritual involved posing beside Harry but turning her face and a rather demure smile to the cameras. She also placed her right hand on Harry’s torso with the fingers pointing upward,” she added.

"This flattened hand gesture with the smile to cameras will be usually used to signal ‘he’s mine’, suggesting she wants to show the power couple aspect of their relationship is very strong."

America Ferrera reacts to Ryan Gosling's comments amid Oscar snub
America Ferrera reacts to Ryan Gosling's comments amid Oscar snub
Prince Harry kids will grow up ‘detached' from the world because of royal rift
Prince Harry kids will grow up ‘detached' from the world because of royal rift
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark diplomatic debate with Jamaica visit video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark diplomatic debate with Jamaica visit
Ryan Gosling's wife shares powerful message after 'Barbie' snub
Ryan Gosling's wife shares powerful message after 'Barbie' snub
King Charles sincere feelings for Sarah Ferguson laid bare after her skin cancer diagnosis
King Charles sincere feelings for Sarah Ferguson laid bare after her skin cancer diagnosis
Deborra-Lee Furness breaks silence on life after Hugh Jackman divorce
Deborra-Lee Furness breaks silence on life after Hugh Jackman divorce
Prince Harry issued warning over selfie with Mario Max
Prince Harry issued warning over selfie with Mario Max
Priyanka Chopra accidentally confirms Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree romance?
Priyanka Chopra accidentally confirms Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree romance?
King Frederik finally breaks silence on affair rumours?
King Frederik finally breaks silence on affair rumours?
Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Oscar nomination for 'Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Oscar nomination for 'Oppenheimer'
Prince Andrew gets exciting news about Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew gets exciting news about Royal Lodge
Kim Kardashian flaunts her handbag collection despite backlash
Kim Kardashian flaunts her handbag collection despite backlash