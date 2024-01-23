Prince Harry will not fix bond with Kate Middleton until Meghan Markle says so, claims royal expert

Prince Harry needs Meghan Markle's ‘blessings' to speak to Kate Middleton

Prince Harry will never try to talk to his brother, Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton unless Meghan Markle gives him “blessing” to do so, claims royal expert.

Even though Harry and Meghan send their well-wishes to Kate Middleton following her abdominal surgery, Kinsey Schofield claimed he would never reach out to the Princess of Wales privately.

Speaking with Fox News, Schofield claimed that the Duke of Sussex would never talk to Kate about their years-long feud.

He said, “I personally don’t believe that Harry would speak to Catherine privately without Meghan’s blessing.”

Since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, Meghan and Harry have never let go of any chance to attack the royal family including William and Kate.

Hence, the Prince and Princess of Wales “made it a point to distance themselves” from Harry and Meghan because of their attacks.

“A significant amount of William’s unhappiness toward Harry revolves around Harry & Meghan discussing Catherine so openly to Oprah and within Spare,” Schofield said.