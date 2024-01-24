 
Meghan treats latest appearance with Harry as 'Hollywood Red Carpet' experience

Meghan Markle stepped out with Prince Harry for 'Bob Marley: One Love' premiere in Jamaica

Meghan Markle may be struggling to get work in Hollywood but she does not let go of a chance to treat her public appearance with Prince Harry like a “Hollywood red carpet experience."

Recently, she showed the world especially the Royal family that she and the Duke of Sussex are still a “power couple” as they made a glamourous appearance at Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica.

Analyzing their body language, Judi James told The Express that the couple exuded signs of "closeness" which "made them look very much like they used to in their early days as a couple in the UK."

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle shows Prince Harry ‘relationship' is going strong: ‘Power Couple'

"Despite Harry’s open-neck shirt and more relaxed body language, Meghan seems to treat this like a Hollywood red carpet experience,” she told the publication.

James continued: "Their very tactile behaviour seemed to announce the fact their professional status as a power couple is still as much a thing as their private status as a loving couple.

"Meghan glided along in her voluminous dress. There was their signature hand clasp with fingers cupped on display to show closeness.

"The way they both seemed to lean their torsos forward slightly at one point and adopt smiles with mirrored excited eye expressions made them look very much like they used to in their early days as a couple in the UK."

