 
menu
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Kate Middleton doing her best to manage work, kids while recovering in hospital

Kate Middleton not letting her health scare come in way of her royal duties or family life, claims expert

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, January 25, 2024

File Footage 

Kate Middleton is reportedly trying her best to continue work while also managing her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, amid health scare.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is making a “sincere effort” to work as she recovers in hospital post planned abdominal surgery, an expert has claimed.

In conversation with The Express, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said of Kate, “Any work Catherine does during recovery will be a sincere effort by the princess to stay invested and contribute to causes that she is passionate about.”

ALSO READ: Prince Harry reminded 'life is short' as 'family' Kate Middleton is sick

The expert said that Kate Middleton will likely keep working from her bed, showing how devoted she is to her duties as a royal. But, she'll always prioritize her family first.

“The Princess of Wales is a mother to three young children,” Schofield said of Kate’s ability to multitasking, adding, “She is used to bouncing from school activities to errands to clocking in her hours for official royal duties.”

Meanwhile, Prince William is managing to split his time between his ailing wife and kids as he prioritizes his personal life over official role. 

Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours
Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy' video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress video
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress
Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life
Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life
Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success
Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success
Harry Styles left 'shaken' after disturbing stalker encounter
Harry Styles left 'shaken' after disturbing stalker encounter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases
Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession
Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession
Billy Joel and Sting to mesmerize fans with Las Vegas performance
Billy Joel and Sting to mesmerize fans with Las Vegas performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors