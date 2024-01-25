Kate Middleton doing her best to manage work, kids while recovering in hospital

Kate Middleton not letting her health scare come in way of her royal duties or family life, claims expert

Kate Middleton is reportedly trying her best to continue work while also managing her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, amid health scare.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, is making a “sincere effort” to work as she recovers in hospital post planned abdominal surgery, an expert has claimed.

In conversation with The Express, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said of Kate, “Any work Catherine does during recovery will be a sincere effort by the princess to stay invested and contribute to causes that she is passionate about.”

The expert said that Kate Middleton will likely keep working from her bed, showing how devoted she is to her duties as a royal. But, she'll always prioritize her family first.

“The Princess of Wales is a mother to three young children,” Schofield said of Kate’s ability to multitasking, adding, “She is used to bouncing from school activities to errands to clocking in her hours for official royal duties.”

Meanwhile, Prince William is managing to split his time between his ailing wife and kids as he prioritizes his personal life over official role.