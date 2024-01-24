Prince Harry is upset as Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

Prince Harry reminded 'life is short' as 'family' Kate Middleton is sick

Prince Harry has seen a range of emotions as family across the pond struggles with health.

The Duke of Sussex, who currently residing in the US, is ‘regretting’ his feud with Kate Middleton, who is recovering from an abdominal surgery.

Speaking to Closer magazine, the source said: "Although a lot has gone on, times like this have reminded them that life is short and family is important. It obviously won't heal everything overnight, but it has made Harry think about things differently.

The source continued that the situation has brought up ‘a lot of emotions’ of Harry and has added a ‘sense of guilt.’

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

