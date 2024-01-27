Kate Middleton has been in hospital since her planned abdominal surgery, Palace revealed

Kate Middleton urged not to get back to work, should prioritize her recovery

Kate Middleton has been advised to prioritize her health and focus on her recovery rather than rushing back to work after she gets discharged from hospital.



It has been more than a week since Kensington Palace announced that Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been hospitalized post-surgery.

In their official statement, they revealed that the Princess would stay in the hospital for ten to fourteen days before continuing her recovery at home.

Sharing an advice for the mom-of-three, royal author, Victoria Arbiter told GB News that Kate should focus on her recovery and not rush back to work.

"We can only speculate in terms of how the Princess of Wales plans to spend her time while she recuperates,” she told the publication.

The expert added, "But when she’s feeling up to it, she will likely continue to concentrate on her work in the early years' sector while also trying to fulfil her obligations to the other charities and organisations she represents."

"That said, they will all be incredibly understanding of the situation and ultimately it’s more important that she focus on making a full recovery. I wouldn’t expect to see her in public before Easter."