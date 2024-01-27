King Charles and Kate Middleton’s back-to-back surgeries has affected the monarchy, claims expert

King Charles, Kate Middleton health scares ‘clearly a challenge’ for monarchy

King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scares have been a challenge for the monarchy, an expert claimed, noting that Prince William has also stepped back from his royal duties.



For the unversed, William, the Prince of Wales, is said to be taking care of the couple’s three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in Kate’s absence.

Hence, royal expert Robert Hardman, has said that the monarchy has no other option but to learn to adapt at such times while speaking with Us Weekly.

“I think it is clearly a challenge for the monarchy. It is a much smaller working unit than it used to be [and] three of the main players are out of action at the moment,” he said.

The expert added, “I think the monarchy will do what it’s always done, which is to adapt. I mean, it has to be agile. That has to change.”

This comes after royal expert Pandora Forsyth told GB News that Queen Camilla will have to step up her game in absence of King Charles, Kate and William.

She said, "But in times like these, it does bring into question the Royal Family working as a whole. Princess Anne, his sister, was the hardest-working royal last year.

"I think it does bring into question the Queen Camilla. Obviously, her public opinion has changed dramatically over the years.

"So this is really now time for her to step up and sort of change perhaps some of the few who are still waiting to change their opinion on her. Now is the time for her."