Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift get emotional over major NFL victory: Watch

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared a romantic moment on-field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game.



On Sunday, the 34 year-old tight end racked up 11 catches for 116 yards to lead his team in their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

The 34 year-old pop star was seen cheering on her boyfriend from a VIP suite at the M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, as she yelled and jumped in excitement after Travis scored a touchdown in the first half.

After defeating the Baltimore Ravens by 17-10, Taylor joined her man on the field as the two kissed and hugged each other.

Crying tears of joy, Travis can be heard repeatedly telling the Lover crooner, “How about that one?!” as he continued to embrace and hug her tightly.

Meanwhile, Taylor looked extremely cheerful as she celebrated Travis’ accomplishment of landing an appearance in Super Bowl 2024 alongside his parents Donna and Ed Kelce.

Their PDA comes after the NFL star made it clear during a press conference that the “intense attention” towards his relationship with Taylor doesn’t bother him.

"The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that's outside noise,” he told a Fox News reporter.