Taylor Swift' beau Travis Kelce dishes new details about his relationship with the songstress

Photo: Taylor Swift,Travis Kelce's new approach in relationship exposed

Travis Kelce revealed that he ignores the “outside noise” while dating Taylor Swift.

According to Fox News, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end spoke to a reporter about the ‘intense attention’ dating Taylor Swift had brought him.

Elaborating on the excessive media attention, the NFL player said, "It’s just outside noise."

He then weighed in on the fact that being a public figure always keeps one in the spotlight no matter what one does, and so he was accustomed to making headlines.

The 34-year-old footballer addressed, "Dealing with everyone else’s perspective of things. You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, maybe throw it out there that I wasn’t focused, or the team isn’t focused on certain things.”

Travis also unveiled that Taylor and he have developed an approach to dealing with this “outside noise” and that is to turn a deaf ear to it.

"The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that's outside noise," he maintained.

"That’s all that matters," he declared before signing off from the conversation.