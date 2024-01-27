 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift,Travis Kelce's new approach in relationship exposed

Taylor Swift' beau Travis Kelce dishes new details about his relationship with the songstress

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Photo: Taylor Swift,Travis Kelces new approach in relationship exposed
Photo: Taylor Swift,Travis Kelce's new approach in relationship exposed

Travis Kelce revealed that he ignores the “outside noise” while dating Taylor Swift.

According to Fox News, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end spoke to a reporter about the ‘intense attention’ dating Taylor Swift had brought him.

Elaborating on the excessive media attention, the NFL player said, "It’s just outside noise."

He then weighed in on the fact that being a public figure always keeps one in the spotlight no matter what one does, and so he was accustomed to making headlines.

The 34-year-old footballer addressed, "Dealing with everyone else’s perspective of things. You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, maybe throw it out there that I wasn’t focused, or the team isn’t focused on certain things.”

Travis also unveiled that Taylor and he have developed an approach to dealing with this “outside noise” and that is to turn a deaf ear to it.

"The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that's outside noise," he maintained.

"That’s all that matters," he declared before signing off from the conversation. 

Kate Middleton urged not to get back to work, should prioritize her recovery
Kate Middleton urged not to get back to work, should prioritize her recovery
Nicki Minaj breaks silence on Megan Thee Stallion's diss track
Nicki Minaj breaks silence on Megan Thee Stallion's diss track
Prince William shows love for Princess Kate as he visits her everyday
Prince William shows love for Princess Kate as he visits her everyday
Would King Charles abdicate in favour of Prince William amid health scare?
Would King Charles abdicate in favour of Prince William amid health scare?
Sydney Sweeney has same taste in romantic comedies as Julia Roberts? video
Sydney Sweeney has same taste in romantic comedies as Julia Roberts?
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on North West filming her without make-up video
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on North West filming her without make-up
Prince William, Princess Kate's kids ‘aware' of mom's condition
Prince William, Princess Kate's kids ‘aware' of mom's condition
Prince Harry got to please 'very difficult' Meghan Markle to an extreme video
Prince Harry got to please 'very difficult' Meghan Markle to an extreme
Harry Styles steps out with Taylor Russell after stalker gets charged video
Harry Styles steps out with Taylor Russell after stalker gets charged
Kim Kardashian shares parenting strategy related to her, Kanye West's daughter
Kim Kardashian shares parenting strategy related to her, Kanye West's daughter
Timothee Chalamet family planning an intervention to save him from Kylie Jenner?
Timothee Chalamet family planning an intervention to save him from Kylie Jenner?
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom to tie the knot for only this reason
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom to tie the knot for only this reason