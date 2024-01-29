'Despicable Me 4': Release date, cast, trailer & more

Steve Carell will be reviving his role as Gru with the new addition of a villain couple

The Despicable Me franchise has finally dropped the trailer for its 4th part.



Gru and his minions will be making a comeback on the silver screen on July 3, 2024, with Steve Carell reviving his role as the super villain who has finally settled to become a family man.

Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, Pierre Coffin will also be returning for the fourth installment.

Moreover, Despicable Me 4 will be introducing new villain characters Maxime Le Malby and his female fatale girlfriend Valentina, voiced by Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara, respectively.

Joey King, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman and Madison Polan will also be joining as new cast members.

The first part kicked off the story of the evil Gru adopting three daughters who help him find his soft spot while the second installment sees him finding love with spy partner Lucy Wilde.



The last part Despicable Me 3 included a shocking reveal of Gru’s long-lost twin brother Dru (also voiced by Steve Carrell), whereas the latest installment shows Gru becoming a father as he welcomes son Gru Jr. with Lucy.

Despicable Me 4 is coming after the third part crossed the $1 billion milestone in 2017, breaking the record of the Shrek franchise as the highest-grossing animated film.