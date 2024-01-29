 
menu
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

'Despicable Me 4': Release date, cast, trailer & more

Steve Carell will be reviving his role as Gru with the new addition of a villain couple

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 29, 2024

File Footage

The Despicable Me franchise has finally dropped the trailer for its 4th part.

Gru and his minions will be making a comeback on the silver screen on July 3, 2024, with Steve Carell reviving his role as the super villain who has finally settled to become a family man.

Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, Pierre Coffin will also be returning for the fourth installment.

Moreover, Despicable Me 4 will be introducing new villain characters Maxime Le Malby and his female fatale girlfriend Valentina, voiced by Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara, respectively.

Joey King, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman and Madison Polan will also be joining as new cast members.

The first part kicked off the story of the evil Gru adopting three daughters who help him find his soft spot while the second installment sees him finding love with spy partner Lucy Wilde. 

The last part Despicable Me 3 included a shocking reveal of Gru’s long-lost twin brother Dru (also voiced by Steve Carrell), whereas the latest installment shows Gru becoming a father as he welcomes son Gru Jr. with Lucy.

Despicable Me 4 is coming after the third part crossed the $1 billion milestone in 2017, breaking the record of the Shrek franchise as the highest-grossing animated film.

Victoria Beckham reveals her approach behind Netflix's 'Beckham'
Victoria Beckham reveals her approach behind Netflix's 'Beckham'
Prince Harry facing mounting pressure regarding his African charity after abuse claims
Prince Harry facing mounting pressure regarding his African charity after abuse claims
Kieran Culkin 'regrets' one rush of the moment at Emmy Awards
Kieran Culkin 'regrets' one rush of the moment at Emmy Awards
North West shares 'honest' review of Kim Kardashian's new makeup
North West shares 'honest' review of Kim Kardashian's new makeup
Jason Sudeikis begins 2024 on high note?
Jason Sudeikis begins 2024 on high note?
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift get emotional over major NFL victory: Watch video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift get emotional over major NFL victory: Watch
Florence Pugh leaves fans in splits with 'Oppenheimer' story
Florence Pugh leaves fans in splits with 'Oppenheimer' story
Prince William worried 'what kind of King is George going to be?'
Prince William worried 'what kind of King is George going to be?'
James Gunn gives blunt response to 'Superman' reboot origin idea
James Gunn gives blunt response to 'Superman' reboot origin idea
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could go 'wild' after Kate become Queen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could go 'wild' after Kate become Queen
Prince Harry wants 'closeness' with King Charles as father 'not getting any younger'
Prince Harry wants 'closeness' with King Charles as father 'not getting any younger'
Meek Mill becomes angry on social media comments
Meek Mill becomes angry on social media comments